Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 247 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.83 on Friday, hitting $1,426.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,317.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,334.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

