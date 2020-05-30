Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 7,961 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $97,908,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,553,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

