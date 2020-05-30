Glassman Wealth Services Sells 2,075 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 10,736,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,435,732. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

