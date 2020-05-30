Glassman Wealth Services Sells 369 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $115.32. 2,526,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,627. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.