Glassman Wealth Services Sells 69 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $414.98. 2,850,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.