Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $50.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 100.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,023 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Glaukos by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,844,000 after purchasing an additional 750,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Glaukos by 38.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after purchasing an additional 667,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,531,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,265,000 after buying an additional 624,749 shares during the period.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. 559,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.