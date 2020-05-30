GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 138,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,600. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.97. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.