GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $249,911.12

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $249,911.12 and $1,261.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,542.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.02455600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.02574465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00489057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00711447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00076236 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00552274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

