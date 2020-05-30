Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $1.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 22,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gogo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 604,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 224,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,307. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $174.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

