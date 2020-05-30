Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GORO. TheStreet cut Gold Resource from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.