Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,171,000 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price (down previously from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, May 8th.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
