Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,171,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price (down previously from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.