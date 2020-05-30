Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $77.16 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

GOGL stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

