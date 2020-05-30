Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 687,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

