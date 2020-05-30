Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,192.43

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,192.43 and traded as low as $970.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $970.00, with a volume of 3,833 shares.

GHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.91 million and a P/E ratio of 65.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,027.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,191.65.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,780 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £17,622 ($23,180.74).

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

