Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.25. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,255 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gouverneur Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

