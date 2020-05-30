GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,872 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.23% of GrafTech International worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GrafTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 926,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,392. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

