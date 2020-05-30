Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Great Elm Capital Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Great Elm Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.