Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,937 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.34% of Green Plains Partners worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GPP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 58,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,735. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.