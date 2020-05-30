Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,715 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.90. 1,025,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,551,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

