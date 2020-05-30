Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $46.06. 10,569,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,734,946. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

