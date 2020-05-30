GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRFS. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 1,086,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,356. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

