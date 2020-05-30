Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $60.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 148,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 93,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

