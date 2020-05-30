GVC (LON:GVC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $734.48

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $734.48 and traded as high as $824.60. GVC shares last traded at $814.80, with a volume of 2,434,834 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 974.36 ($12.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 738.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 777.34.

In related news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($56,471.98).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

