H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.97. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 18,500 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on H2O Innovation from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 million and a P/E ratio of -21.33.
About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)
H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.
