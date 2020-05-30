Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,706,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,670,088. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

