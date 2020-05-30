Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.33 ($1.70).

HMSO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 218 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

HMSO traded down GBX 3.72 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 73.60 ($0.97). 26,206,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.57 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.30 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.74. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that Hammerson will post 3061.4723175 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Metz purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £45,750 ($60,181.53). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total value of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000 and have sold 36,617 shares valued at $3,219,236.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

