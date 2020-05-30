Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00821501 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00205371 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

