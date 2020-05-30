Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Roth Capital

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 617,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,029. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $757,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $270,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,765 shares of company stock valued at $569,750 in the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 282.2% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 347,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 69.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

