HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

GNCA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 598,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,309. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

