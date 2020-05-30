HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Position Lifted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 4.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,413. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.