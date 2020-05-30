Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

HUW traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 88.50 ($1.16). 14,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.67. Helios Underwriting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.84 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.27.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 25.64 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

