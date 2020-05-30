Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 196,950 shares.

The company has a market cap of $10.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

