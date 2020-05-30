HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,003,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HEXO by 546.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

