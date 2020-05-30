HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HFC. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 2,970,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,847. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

