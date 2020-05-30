Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $252.23. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

