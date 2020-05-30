Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

NYSE HD traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $248.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,609. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $252.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

