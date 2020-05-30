Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1,768.0% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,063. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $252.23. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.