Homeros Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.28 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004577 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $93.68 million and $2.28 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,488,955 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

