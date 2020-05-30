Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.22. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

