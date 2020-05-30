Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOOK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,084. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

