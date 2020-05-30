Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $302.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.72 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $320.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,989,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,732 shares of company stock worth $13,963,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,019. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.