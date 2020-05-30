HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite strong demand for personal systems, HP’s second-quarter results hurt by the supply-chain and manufacturing disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The firm also faced logistics issues due to the lockdown in several parts of the world, causing delays in sales closures and elevated logistics costs. Further, macroeconomic weakness, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is denting Supplies revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, stringent cost control is driving margin expansion. Moreover, HP expects to return approximately $16 billion to shareholders over the next three years, which is encouraging.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,035,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,359. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $205,500,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1,027.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $148,272,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

