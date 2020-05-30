HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.04 million and $29,967.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00821501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029123 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00205371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.