Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7645 per share. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

