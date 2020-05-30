Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks,

HDSN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 192,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

