HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised HUGO BOSS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUGO BOSS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,607. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.61. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $913.82 million during the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.35%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. HUGO BOSS AG/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.49%.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

