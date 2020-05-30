Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $225,447.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.02050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00181925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026166 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.