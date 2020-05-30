Hurify (HUR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Hurify token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a market cap of $46,482.97 and approximately $14.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.17 or 0.05430237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinMex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

