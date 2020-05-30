HUSD Market Cap Reaches $120.33 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $120.33 million and $13.45 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 120,628,404 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

