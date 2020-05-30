Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $14.51. Husqvarna shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

